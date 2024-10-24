Families demand justice for extra judicial killings

During the fascist Hasina regime, the law enforcement forces made around 600 people, mostly political opponents, disappear and perish forever.

Family members of the victims who were killed in police custody during the Awami League (AL) regime, have demanded justice against those extra-judicial killings.

They formed a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here this morning at the initiative of 'Voice of Victims Family' and placed the demand on the interim government.

Speakers said during the rule of the Awami League government from 2009 to 2024 their near and dear ones died after being arrested by the law enforcement forces. They were killed extra-judicially in jail custody, they said.

Hasina-government arrested them implicating in false cases, tortured them in the name of remand, and killed them in custody, they added.

Even, victims were killed without treatment when they fell sick due to immense torture in remand, they said.

Later, the family members marched to the secretariat and handed over a memorandum to the home adviser's office demanding several issues.

In the memorandum, they said cases of arrest, subsequent torture, and death by law enforcement agencies must be properly investigated.

An independent commission of inquiry should be constituted, they said, adding that action should be taken subject to a judicial inquiry report against the then officers of the concerned police stations.

They also demanded job and financial compensation for the victims' family members.

The law enforcement officers concerned should be immediately arrested and prosecuted, they said.

