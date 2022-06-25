Fakhrul tests Covid positive

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir tested positive for Covid-19.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam has been feeling a bit ill for the last two days and diagnosed positive for Covid-19 this evening, BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan told the media on Saturday (25 June).

He is currently undergoing treatment at home under the supervision of personal physician Raihan Rabbani, he added.

Mirza Fakhrul held a press conference at his Gulshan office on Friday afternoon.

He was supposed to pay his respects with flowers at the grave of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman on Sunday morning along with the leaders of the new committee of the Nationalist Juba Dal.

Earlier on 11 January, Mirza Fakhrul Islam was diagnosed with Covid-19.