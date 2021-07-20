Factories related to food, rawhide, medicine exempted from lockdown
Industries and factories related to food production and processing, rawhide transportation, preservation and processing and medicine services will be exempted from lockdown restriction measures to curb Covid-19 infections.
The cabinet division issued a notice with the changes applicable to the lockdown instructions announced on 13 July.
The government earlier had announced another two weeks of strict lockdown from 23 July to 5 August following Eid-ul-Adha festivities.