Facebook assured to remove offensive posts: Mustafa Jabbar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 05:03 pm

Related News

Facebook assured to remove offensive posts: Mustafa Jabbar

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 05:03 pm
The logo of Facebook parent Meta is beneath a 3D-printed logo of Facebook on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
The logo of Facebook parent Meta is beneath a 3D-printed logo of Facebook on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Facebook has promised to take immediate action to remove posts - including offensive images and information - intended for militancy, terrorism and communalism, said Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Mustafa Jabbar.

The minister expressed this hope following a meeting with a three-member delegation of Facebook (META) at his office at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Simon Milner, Facebook's vice president for public policy in the Asia-Pacific region, led the delegation which included Facebook's Public Policy Affairs Officers for Bangladesh, Sabnam Rashid Dia, and Miss Roza O.

Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Director General Brig Gen Nasim Parvez were present on the occasion.

The minister of posts and telecommunications informed the delegation that Facebook was being used to spread rumors to create militancy, terrorism, communalism, anarchy and social unrest in the country.

He called on the social media platform to pay special attention to this issue and suggested using artificial intelligence to remove objectionable data and identify the users.

He also suggested setting up a Facebook office in Bangladesh.

Minister Mustafa Jabbar apprised the delegation of the progress being made in the digital technology sector under the visionary and wise leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said that the last thirteen and a half years have witnessed a revolutionary change in the development of digital technology.

Mustafa Jabbar, also a pioneer of the development of digital technology in Bangladesh, highlighted the progress of the 2018 bilateral meeting with Facebook in Barcelona and said that the mutual relations with Facebook has progressed as expected in the past few years and it is continuing.

 

Top News

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Facebook / offensive contents

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

8h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

9h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

Is Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka crisis ?

2h | Videos
Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

Meet Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend

2h | Videos
Solve the problem of foot cracking

Solve the problem of foot cracking

2h | Videos
Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

Where 'Cha'(Tea) meets Singara

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec