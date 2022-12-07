Explosives found at BNP office in Naya Paltan: DMP

Police have reportedly found improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the BNP office in Naya Paltan.

They also claimed that the explosives were defused publicly.

Biplob Kumar Saker, joint commissioner (operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) shared the information while holding a press conference in front of the BNP office Wednesday (7 December).

When asked how many have been arrested following the clashes with BNP men earlier in the day, he said, "Can't share the exact number at the moment as we have detained many terrorists and their instigators."

The DMP joint commissioner also claimed crude bombs were thrown targeting policemen from the second floor of the BNP head office.

"BNP leaders and workers were inside then, they threw it," he added.

Meanwhile, the main entrance of the BNP central office remains closed as police raid inside is still ongoing.

Police were seen taking the detainees in 11 prison vans from the scene.

During raids inside the BNP office in Nayapaltan, the police found cooked khichuri, cooking ingredients and dishes.

The police have also seized a covered van carrying commodities from outside the BNP office. The front glass of the vehicle was found broken.

At least 50 motorcycles were seized from around the BNP office and taken to the Paltan police station on a police van.

A man was killed and more than 100 people were injured reportedly during a clash between BNP activists and police at the capital's Naya Paltan area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police detained hundreds of BNP leaders and activists including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie and Swechchhasebak Dal General Secretary Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel.