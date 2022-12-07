Explosives found at BNP office in Naya Paltan: DMP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

Explosives found at BNP office in Naya Paltan: DMP

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 10:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police have reportedly found improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the BNP office in Naya Paltan. 

They also claimed that the explosives were defused publicly.

Biplob Kumar Saker, joint commissioner (operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) shared the information while holding a press conference in front of the BNP office Wednesday (7 December). 

When asked how many have been arrested following the clashes with BNP men earlier in the day, he said, "Can't share the exact number at the moment as we have detained many terrorists and their instigators."

The DMP joint commissioner also claimed crude bombs were thrown targeting policemen from the second floor of the BNP head office. 

"BNP leaders and workers were inside then, they threw it," he added. 

Meanwhile, the main entrance of the BNP central office remains closed as police raid inside is still ongoing. 

Police were seen taking the detainees in 11 prison vans from the scene.

During raids inside the BNP office in Nayapaltan, the police found cooked khichuri, cooking ingredients and dishes. 

The police have also seized a covered van carrying commodities from outside the BNP office. The front glass of the vehicle was found broken.

At least 50 motorcycles were seized from around the BNP office and taken to the Paltan police station on a police van.

A man was killed and more than 100 people were injured reportedly during a clash between BNP activists and police at the capital's Naya Paltan area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police detained hundreds of BNP leaders and activists including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie and Swechchhasebak Dal General Secretary Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel.  

Top News

BNP / police / DMP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

10h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

13h | Long Read
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

11h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

39m | Videos
46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

46% of total unemployed students in Bangladesh are graduates

44m | Videos
Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

Alauddin Sweets seeks to regain lost glory

1h | Videos
Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup