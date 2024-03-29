Explosions rattle Myanmar border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 11:02 pm

A Myanmar ship was sighted across the Naf River from morning until 11am today (29 March). Photo: Collected
Intermittent loud explosions were heard in the border areas of Myanmar today as a Myanmar ship was seen across the Naf River near Shahparir Dwip in Teknaf.

The ship was observed from morning until 11am, after which it relocated, as reported by local residents.

Teknaf BGB-2 Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed said, "In the morning, a large ship was spotted in Myanmar's waters across the Naf River at the Shahparir Dwip border. However, whether it was a warship or any other vessel of the country could not be confirmed."

Residents in the border areas say that a few explosions had been heard from Thursday night into today afternoon, but between 3pm and 4pm today, more than 10 loud explosions were reported.

Residents of St Martin's island reported that the loud sound of gunfire has been shaking the coral island since today afternoon.

Abdur Rahman, a resident of Shahparir Dwip, said, "A Myanmar ship was sighted across the Naf River from morning until 11am. The frequency of explosions has escalated since its departure."

Abdus Salam, UP member of Ward No 9 of Sabrang union, said, "The sound of mortar shell explosions has decreased slightly since Thursday. However, around 3pm on Friday, consecutive explosions were heard."

Rashed Mahmud Ali, chairman of Hnila union, said that for the past few days, gunshots have been continuously heard along the border of Hnila and Myanmar.

