Chemical explosion leaves one dead, 3 injured in Hazaribagh 

One person has died and three others have been injured after an explosion occurred as they were unloading containers filled with chemicals in the capital.

The incident took place in the Bowbajar area of Hazaribagh on Sunday night, said Fire Service control room duty officer Ershad Hossain told The Business Standard.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The injured – Mohammad Hanif, 28, Marcel, 36, and Ashiq, 40 – are currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS).

