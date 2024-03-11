Experts push for auto power, gas shutoff systems for earthquake safety

To prevent fires and electrocutions after earthquakes, disaster management experts have called for the immediate implementation of automatic gas and electricity shutoff systems, emphasising the urgency of proactive measures to safeguard lives and property.

They made the call at a roundtable "Fighting in Disaster Preparedness, Building a Smart Sonar Bangla", organised by BRAC at the BRAC Centre Inn in the capital on Monday.

As a special guest, Md Mijanur Rahman, director general (DG) of the Department of Disaster Management, outlined the government's goal of reducing loss of life to zero during any disaster and enhancing disaster preparedness nationwide.

Addressing measures to urban earthquakes, the DG proposed the establishment of shelters on the outskirts of Dhaka city to accommodate volunteers and emergency workers during rescue operations.

He also advocated for the immediate implementation of gas and electricity auto shutdown systems to prevent post-earthquake accidents.

While presenting the keynote, Md Liakath Ali, director of BRAC's Climate Change Programme, underscored the heightened risk of loss of life and property due to rapid and unplanned urbanisation. He also cited the recent tragic fire incident on Bailey Road, which claimed 46 lives, as an example.

Strengthening disaster preparedness at all levels is crucial to sustain the country's development momentum and mitigate the impacts of climate change and increasing disasters, he said, highlighting the initiatives already taken to enhance community awareness and preparedness in disaster-prone areas.

During his speech as the chief guest, Md Kamrul Hasan, the secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, focused on the need for long-term preparedness measures, saying retrofitting old buildings or replacing them with new structures in adherence to proper guidelines and building codes is very important.

The secretary stressed the necessity of public awareness and proactive measures to minimise losses and damages during disasters.

Chaired by KAM Morshed, a senior director at BRAC, the roundtable brought together representatives from relevant government agencies, UN agencies, and NGOs, as well as experts, professionals, educators, researchers, and journalists.