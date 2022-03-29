Expatriates will also get universal pension benefits

All Bangladeshis between the ages of 18 and 50 will be included in the universal pension system based on the national identity card.

Even Bangladeshis working abroad can be included in the pension scheme, according to the draft "National Pension Authority Act, 2022" published on Finance Division's website Tuesday (29 March).

In the universal pension system, contributions can be made on a monthly and quarterly basis and the Ministry of Finance has drafted a law keeping in view the possibility of depositing contributions in advance and in installments.

After inclusion in the pension system, the contributor will be eligible to receive a monthly pension after paying for at least 10 consecutive years.

The pension will be paid against the deposit with the profit accumulated in the pension fund on completion of 60 years of age of the contributor.

The Ministry of Finance has sought opinions from the public on the draft act by 12 April.