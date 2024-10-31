Ex-state minister Shahiduzzaman placed on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court today (31 October) placed former state minister for planning Md Shahiduzzaman Sarkar on a four-day remand in connection with BNP activist Mokbul murder case.

Sub-Inspector of Palton Police Station Nazmul Hasan today produced Shahiduzzaman before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court with a prayer of 10-day remand.

Hearing both sides, Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman granted four-day remand.

Shahiduzzaman was arrested from the city's Uttara area yesterday night for his alleged involvement with the killing.

Mokbul was shot dead allegedly by police led by the then chief of the Detective Branch (DB) Harun-or-Rashid during an anti-government agitation programme of BNP at its central office on 10 December 2022.

One Mahfuzur Rahman filed a case with Palton Thana accusing 256 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on 30 September.