Ex-secretaries Mustafa, Helal remanded in separate murder cases

A Dhaka court today (25 October) placed former senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mustafa Kamal Uddin on three-day remand and former secretary of Election Commission (EC) Helal Uddin Ahmed on four-day remand in separate murder cases.

Of the two, Mustafa Kamal Uddin was remanded in the case lodged over the murder of Juba Dal leader Shamim as police produced him before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akter and pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand.

The same court also placed former EC secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed on a four-day remand as police pleaded to place him on a 10-day remand in the case filed over the killing of BNP activist Mokbul.

Detective Branch (DB) police arrested Mustafa Kamal Uddin from the Lalkhan Bazar area of Chattogram city on 24 October, while a team from Kotwali Police Station arrested Helal Uddin Ahmed from the Khulshi area of Chattogram city on October 23.