Ex-UP chairman Selim Mandal arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 11:55 am

Selim used to be the secretary for Relief and Social Welfare Affairs of Awami League’s Dhaka district unit

Ex-chairman of Birulia union parishad Selim Mondal was arrested by police on 31 October. Photo: TBS
Ex-chairman of Birulia union parishad Selim Mondal was arrested by police on 31 October. Photo: TBS

Police have arrested ex-chairman of Birulia union parishad Selim Mandal from Savar in a case filed over killing people during the protests of Students for Anti-Discrimination in July-August period.

Selim used to be the secretary for Relief and Social Welfare Affairs of Awami League's Dhaka district unit.

Police arrested Selim from the capital's Mirpur area early today (31 October) with help from Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), said Officer In-Charge of Savar Model police station Md Jewel Mia.

"Families of the deceased and injured during the movement have filed several cases against Selim. He was arrested around 2am from Mirpur with RAB's help. There are at least eight cases against him with Savar police station, all of which are cases filed over killing students and people," the OC said.

The OC added that police will present Selim before the court and ask for a 10-day remand today.

