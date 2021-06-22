Ex-BB deputy governor SK Sur quizzed 

The fact-finding committee of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to investigate irregularities in Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Ltd and other financial institutions has quizzed its former deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury.

The members of the committee started grilling him at 11am with the presence of Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman.

"The allegations against me are utterly false. I have told committee what I have to say," said Sk Sur.

After the interrogation, the committee head AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan said that the spokesperson would give details about what was found after questioning. He declined to comment.

Earlier, the probe body asked its former deputy governors SK Sur Chowdhury and S M Muniruzzaman to appear before it as part of an investigation over irregularities, said a source at the central bank wishing to be unnamed on Monday.

The inquiry committee has already quizzed former and current officials of the central bank and former and current chairmen, managing directors and directors of various financial institutions.

The probe report on a financial institution has already been finalised. The committee is expected to submit the investigation report next month, sources at the central bank said.

Following the court's observation, Bangladesh Bank on 17 February formed the committee headed by deputy governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan to determine the role of those involved in the financial irregularities of Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Limited (BIFC) over the PK Haldar issue.

Alongside the central bank officials, a former judge and bureaucrat are the members of the committee. The committee is also investigating irregularities in other financial institutions.

Rashedul Haque, former managing director of the International Leasing, on 2 February gave a confessional statement in court on the PK Haldar issue.

He said Reliance Finance and International Leasing used to pay Tk5-7 lakhs to the inspection officers of Bangladesh Bank to hide the irregularities of financial institutions.

Shah Alam, the then general manager of the Financial Institutions and Market Department of Bangladesh Bank, was paid Tk2 lakh per month.

Former deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury was also on the payroll of PK Halder to hide irregularities and corruption of financial institutions, Rashedul Haque said.

Later, the BB transferred Shah Alam from the Financial Institutions and Market Department following allegations of his connections with businessman PK Halder.

At least 10 of the 35 financial institutions are in critical state. These companies are not able to refund the customers.

Of these, a liquidator has been appointed for the liquidation of People's Leasing. The court has appointed the chairman for the International Leasing and the BIFC.

The central bank's investigation has revealed that PK Haldar embezzled Tk3,500 crore from these financial institutions.

