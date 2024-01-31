Ex AL lawmaker Abul Hashem Khan passes away

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 02:40 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Former parliament member of Cumilla-5 Constituency, valiant freedom fighter and Awami League leader Advocate Abul Hasem Khan breathed his last at a city hospital early today at the age of 68.

"He was suffering from old age complications for a long time. He died around 5:10am on Wednesday (31 January)," family sources said.

Khan is survived by wife, three daughters, grandchildren, and a host of political colleagues, relatives and well-wishers.

Cumilla South Zila Awami League Youth and Sports Affairs Secretary Abdus Salam Beg told BSS that his first namaz-e janaza will be held in front of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban this afternoon.

His second namaz-e janaza will be held at 10am tomorrow at Cumilla court premises, the third at 12pm at Brahmanpara Sadar and fourth at Burichang Sadar, he said.

Khan will be buried in his family graveyard at Gilatala village following his last namaz-e janaza there after Asr prayers.

He was born on 31 December 1955 in Gilatala village of Burichang.

In his political career, he served as president of the Rajapur Union Chhatra League in 1972 and Burichang Upazila Chhatra League president in 1976.

In 1983, he became the organising secretary of the Upazila Awami League and three years later, he became its general secretary.

He also served as the president of Burichang Upazila Awami League in 2003 and 2019.

In 2021, he was elected MP from Cumilla-5 (Burichang- Brahmanpara) constituency in the 14th July by-election.

