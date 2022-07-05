EVMs are substandard devices: Shujan secy

EVMs (Electronic voting machines) are substandard devices and their use in the next national polls will create complications, says Citizens for Good Governance (Shujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar.

He made the remarks during a press conference held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Tuesday afternoon.

Shujan called for the press briefing to present its analysis and findings of the recently concluded Cumilla City Corporation polls.

"There is no point in using it [EVMs]," added Badiul Alam Majumdar.

He said, "We have seen that a number of voters who failed to exercise their franchise in the city polls and this made them upset. Paper ballots were used in the past general elections"

"EVMs are supposed to announce results immediately then why the results of some centres in were announced four hours later?" he asked.

He said, "We want a proper investigation into the matter. The drama needs to end here. For what happened in Cumilla the EC needs to set up a commission of inquiry.

"Election officials can use their fingerprints to cast fake votes and change the result."

The Sujan secretary also said that the EC could not "strictly" enforce the electoral code of conduct during Comilla polls and raised concerns over its "capacity."

Dilip Kumar Sarkar, central coordinator of Shujan, while reading out a written statement, said that Comilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar, by not complying with the EC request to leave the city during the polls, directly violated the electoral code of conduct.