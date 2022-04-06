Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin released from jail

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 April, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 10:09 pm

Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin. Photo: Collected
Shamima Nasrin, chairman of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly, has been released from prison. 

She was released from Kashimpur Central Jail in Keraniganj on Wednesday (6 April) evening, according to Superintendent of Kashimpur Women's Central Jail Halima Khatun.

"Her release order reached the jail on Tuesday. Shamima was released on Wednesday evening after her papers were scrutinised by jail authority," she told The Business Standard. 

She was sent to the Kashimpur prison on 21 September 2021. 

On 16 September 2021, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin during a raid at their Mohammadpur residence in the capital in a case filed with Gulshan police station over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

Earlier on 14 September 2021, the commerce ministry decided to request the home ministry to take legal actions against Evaly for violations of laws and deceiving customers.

In two different submissions to the Commerce Ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants. However, on 17 September 2021, Mohammad Rassel told the RAB that Evaly owes more than Tk1,000 crore to the customers and merchants.  

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

The refund cheques given to customers bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.
 

