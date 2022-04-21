Evaly CEO Rassel granted bail in nine cases

Mohammad Rassel, former managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly, has been granted bail in nine cheque fraud cases.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Thursday granted Rassel bail in nine cases lodged against him, his lawyer Ahsan Habib told the media.

However, Mohammad Rassel has not been released from jail as he is yet to secure bail in other cases, Ahsan Habib added.

On 15 September last year, an Evaly customer filed a case with Gulshan Police Station against Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, erstwhile chairman of Evaly, on allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin in a raid of their residence in the capital's Mohammadpur area the day after the case was filed.

Shamima Nasrin is currently out on bail.

