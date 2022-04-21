Evaly CEO Rassel granted bail in nine cases

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 10:08 pm

Related News

Evaly CEO Rassel granted bail in nine cases

But he cannot walk free as he is yet to secure bail in other cases

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 10:08 pm
Evaly CEO Rassel granted bail in nine cases

Mohammad Rassel, former managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of controversial e-commerce platform Evaly, has been granted bail in nine cheque fraud cases.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Thursday granted Rassel bail in nine cases lodged against him, his lawyer Ahsan Habib told the media.

However, Mohammad Rassel has not been released from jail as he is yet to secure bail in other cases, Ahsan Habib added.

On 15 September last year, an Evaly customer filed a case with Gulshan Police Station against Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, erstwhile chairman of Evaly, on allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin in a raid of their residence in the capital's Mohammadpur area the day after the case was filed.

Shamima Nasrin is currently out on bail.
 

Top News / Court

Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

11h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

12h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

13h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

14h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

Will traders be able to cut the stress of New Market-Dhaka College conflict?

2h | Videos
How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

4h | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

4h | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

2
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

3
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

6
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service