EU welcomes Bangladesh's interim govt

Bangladesh

BSS
09 August, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 05:01 pm

EU welcomes Bangladesh's interim govt

BSS
09 August, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 05:01 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The European Union (EU) has welcomed the swearing-in of the members of Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

"The EU looks forward to engaging with the new administration and to supporting this critical transition which should be part of a peaceful and inclusive process underpinned by good governance, democratic values and respect for human rights," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles in a statement today (9 August).

He said Bangladesh is now entering a period of transition and the interim government will have an important task to prepare the ground for democratic elections and ensure accountability for the deaths and violence that have occurred.

"This is an important moment for the country's democratic path and the fulfillment of the aspirations of Bangladeshi people and youth," he added.

