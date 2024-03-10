EU reiterates its commitment to work together towards a greener, more digital, resilient economic model

Charge D´Affairs of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Bangladesh Dr Bernd Spanier speaks at an event in Dhaka on Sunday (10 March). Photo: UNB

Expressing an unwavering desire to work further with Bangladesh, Charge D´Affairs of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Bangladesh Dr Bernd Spanier has reiterated EU's "steadfast commitment" to work together towards a greener, more digital and resilient economic model.

He underlined the transformational impact of the Team Europe approach to Green Energy Transition.

"As European Union, we believe that by thoroughly implementing the European Green Deal at home and in our external policies, we are changing the economic paradigm," said the EU diplomat while speaking at an event in Dhaka on "Opportunities for Scaling up Rooftop Solar in Bangladesh" on Sunday (10 March).

He said they are achieving economic growth through the protection of the environment and through a sustainable approach to resource use, not at the expense of the world we live in.

The European Union in Bangladesh, under the Team Europe Initiative Green Energy (TEI GET), hosted the event.

Habibur Rahman, Senior Secretary Power Division,Munira Sultana, Chairperson, Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), attended the event as chief guest and special guest respectively.

Michal Krejza, head of Development Cooperation and Minister Counsellor, EU Delegation to Bangladesh also spoke.

Habibur Rahman said, "We thank the EU for organizing the study dissemination event. Bangladesh is gaining some momentum in its journey towards transition to sustainable energy. The Generation capacity in grid tied renewable energy is growing; we expect that by 2030 RE projects will add 1270 mw to our system."

He said rooftop solar are using the utilities infrastructure.

"In the future, we will start introducing wheeling charges for large producers so utilities can make up for their costs. On 10 MW upper limit, but KEPZ is already utilizing 40 MW so this barrier can be overcome."

Habibur Rahman also exhorted relevant actors, investors and companies, which have implemented solar successfully to disseminate the experience to popularise the movement.

Financing opportunities are there, potential is there and the government stands ready to support, he observed.

This high-level event, bringing together public and private partners in the green energy sector in Bangladesh, disseminated the preliminary results of the EU funded study: Barriers and Opportunities for Scaling Up Rooftop Solar in Bangladesh, followed by a panel discussion on the findings, recommendations and possible ways forward.

The event looked in particular into Bangladesh's Net Metering scheme, which aims to promote the expansion of primarily solar PV based renewable electricity by encouraging prosumers (consumers and producers) to install solar PV systems on their premises or rooftops.

The electricity generated through this can be used for self-consumption at a rate more affordable than the grid tariff rates, while any surplus electricity can be sold back to the grid.

As the market for solar PV rooftop in Bangladesh remains largely untapped, the study looked into the reasons for the relatively low figures and how Rooftop Solar PV can be scaled up in Bangladesh, said the EU Embassy.

The keynote presentation on the study was given by Professor Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, Director, Center for Energy Research, United International University, followed by a panel discussion, focusing on barriers, opportunities, investment and success stories on rooftop solar in Bangladesh.

The distinguished panelists included high-level representatives from Sustainable Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), SOLARIC, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), H&M Group, Fareast Knitting and Dyeing Industry and Joules Power Limited.

The discussion, facilitated by Dr. Md. Ziaur Rahman Khan, Professor, EEE, BUET, was attended by government officials from MoPEMR, SREDA, representatives from development partners, financial institutions, academia, civil society organisation and private sector actors.

The Team Europe Initiative Green Energy Transition (TEI GET) aims at working together with Bangladesh on its green energy transition to ensure affordable, secure and clean energy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.