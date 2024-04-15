EU naval force warships escort MV Abdullah after release

Operation Atalanta confirms the release of the 23 crew members of the Merchant Vessel Abdullah and the ship. Photo: X, formerly known as Twitter.
Warships of the Eunavfor Atalanta escorted the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah today (15 April), a day after its release from Somali pirates.

"Operation Atalanta confirms the release of the 23 crew members of the Merchant Vessel Abdullah and the ship," reads a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) - Operation ATALANTA is an EU Maritime Security operation in the Western Indian Ocean and Red Sea. 

Earlier on 14 April, MV Abdullah and its 23 sailors were released after 33 days in captivity by Somali pirates.

 

