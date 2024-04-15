EU naval force warships escort MV Abdullah after release

Operation Atalanta confirms the release of the 23 crew members of the Merchant Vessel Abdullah and the ship. Photo: X, formerly known as Twitter.

Warships of the Eunavfor Atalanta escorted the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah today (15 April), a day after its release from Somali pirates.

Photo: X

"Operation Atalanta confirms the release of the 23 crew members of the Merchant Vessel Abdullah and the ship," reads a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

❗Operation ATALANTA confirms the release of the 23 crew members of the Merchant Vessel ABDULLAH and the ship.



📷 Warships of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA escort the MV ABDULLAH after the release.



More information: https://t.co/ugjjZBHUoA pic.twitter.com/nqhOTbSPKs— EUNAVFOR ATALANTA (@EUNAVFOR) April 15, 2024

The European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) - Operation ATALANTA is an EU Maritime Security operation in the Western Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

Photo: X

Earlier on 14 April, MV Abdullah and its 23 sailors were released after 33 days in captivity by Somali pirates.