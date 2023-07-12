EU mission asks about info ministry’s role, legal framework for credible polls

The visiting European Union delegation yesterday inquired about the role of the information ministry during elections and about the overall legal framework and system to hold a credible election.

"They [EU delegation] wanted to know about the role of our ministry during the election," Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said while briefing the media after the meeting.

"We told them that the media in Bangladesh is private. BTV is a state-owned channel in Bangladesh, while there are 35 private channels."

During a meeting with the law secretary, the EU delegation asked about the overall legal framework and system to hold a credible election.

The delegation was also informed about the duty of joint district judges from the announcement of the election schedule to the end and the duty of judicial magistrates for a total of five days, including two days before and two days after the election.

The information minister also told the EU team that unlike in Europe many social media platforms are operating in Bangladesh unregistered and it is a big challenge for the government to stop the spread of rumours through them.

On the fourth day of the two-week visit, the EU team met with the information minister and high officials of the law ministry at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Three members of the delegation – Riccardo Chelleri, Dimitra Ioannou, and Cristina Dos Ramos Alves – were present during the meeting with the information minister.

"The rumours spread on social media is a big challenge for us, which creates chaos in the country. Social media platforms also have a responsibility for that," Hasan Mahmud said.

He said according to the newly-amended laws in the EU, every social media platform would now require registration.

"We have been saying this for a long time. We have asked all the social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, on behalf of the government, to be registered here according to the laws of Bangladesh. But this has not yet been done," Mahmud said.

Regarding the issue of elections under a neutral government, Hasan Mahmud said, during the meeting, he had pointed out that elections in Europe are also held under governments in power.

"By law, the same will happen in our country. During elections, the government has no power other than doing routine work. The Election Commission is very strong, they are very active. We told them that," he said.

Regarding the issue of bringing the BNP to polls, the information minister said, "They [the EU team] have come here to prepare the ground for sending observers to the election. They did not come here to bring the opposition party to the election. I told them that all political parties including the BNP should participate in the next elections."

'Legal framework sufficient for holding free, fair election'

The legal framework of Bangladesh is sufficient for holding a free, fair and impartial election, Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar told the delegation.

He made the statement in response to the EU Election Exploratory Mission's question whether a free, fair election can be held under the legal framework of Bangladesh, the law secretary informed reporters following the meeting at his office.

He said the EU delegation asked about the amendment of the Representation of the People Order or RPO and they were informed about this amendment in detail.

The secretary said, "The EU delegation has been informed about the search committee for the formation of the Election Commission, and they were pleased to know about it. We have also given them a copy of the law."

Earlier on 9 July, the European Union's six-member Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka to survey the atmosphere ahead of the next national election.

The delegation is scheduled to meet major political parties including Awami League, BNP, Jamaat and Jatiya Party on 15 July and members of civil society on 16 July.