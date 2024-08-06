EU heads of mission concerned over reported attacks on minorities

Flag of the European Union/Collected
Flag of the European Union/Collected

European Union diplomats in Bangladesh expressed concern about reports of attacks on minority groups after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister and fled country following mass protests.

"EU heads of mission "are very concerned about incoming reports of multiple attacks against places of worship and members of religious, ethnic and other minorities in Bangladesh", the EU Embassy in Dhaka posted on social media platform X, formerly known as twitter.

The EU diplomats also welcomed initiatives by the students and others to protect minorities. 

"We urgently appeal to all parties to exercise restraint, reject communal violence and uphold the human rights of all Bangladeshis," reads the post.
 

