Decision on deploying election observer after assessing pre-electoral conditions: EU mission

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 01:17 pm

Related News

Decision on deploying election observer after assessing pre-electoral conditions: EU mission

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 01:17 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The European Union will decide on the deployment of election observers in Bangladesh during the upcoming national elections after assessing the pre-electoral conditions here.

Following the meeting with Election Commission on Tuesday (11 July), the head of EU Exploratory Mission delegation Riccardo Chelleri, a senior election expert, briefed the media at the Election Commission building in the city's Agargaon.

In the short-lived press briefing, he said, "We are here for two weeks on the invitation of the Bangladesh government.

"In the next fifteen days, we will assess the pre-electoral conditions here in order to prepare an analysis for the high representative of the European Union, which will then help decide whether or not to deploy an EU election observation mission in Bangladesh."

Addressing media attention, Riccardo Chelleri said the mission has no media profile but given the big interest, "I think this is good that we inform you what we are here for."

Five out of the six-member delegation, including the EU ambassador, joined the meeting today.

Earlier on Sunday (9 July), the European Union's six-member Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka to survey the prevailing atmosphere here ahead of the next national election.

On the first day of its two-week visit, the delegation had a meeting with the ambassadors of some countries at the Gulshan residence of Charles Whiteley, the EU Ambassador in Dhaka.

The delegation had a busy schedule on the second day of their visit, engaging with officials from the foreign ministry, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Bangladesh Police, the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tract Affairs and the ruling Awami League's international affairs subcommittee.

The observation team asked NHRC whether there is any threat of violence in the upcoming national elections during their meeting yesterday.

 

 

Top News

EU Election Exploratory Mission / EU / Bangladesh-EU / Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

45m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

50m | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

4h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

17h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

21h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

1d | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency