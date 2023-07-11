Decision on deploying election observer after assessing pre-electoral conditions: EU mission

The European Union will decide on the deployment of election observers in Bangladesh during the upcoming national elections after assessing the pre-electoral conditions here.

Following the meeting with Election Commission on Tuesday (11 July), the head of EU Exploratory Mission delegation Riccardo Chelleri, a senior election expert, briefed the media at the Election Commission building in the city's Agargaon.

In the short-lived press briefing, he said, "We are here for two weeks on the invitation of the Bangladesh government.

"In the next fifteen days, we will assess the pre-electoral conditions here in order to prepare an analysis for the high representative of the European Union, which will then help decide whether or not to deploy an EU election observation mission in Bangladesh."

Addressing media attention, Riccardo Chelleri said the mission has no media profile but given the big interest, "I think this is good that we inform you what we are here for."

Five out of the six-member delegation, including the EU ambassador, joined the meeting today.

Earlier on Sunday (9 July), the European Union's six-member Election Exploratory Mission arrived in Dhaka to survey the prevailing atmosphere here ahead of the next national election.

On the first day of its two-week visit, the delegation had a meeting with the ambassadors of some countries at the Gulshan residence of Charles Whiteley, the EU Ambassador in Dhaka.

The delegation had a busy schedule on the second day of their visit, engaging with officials from the foreign ministry, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Bangladesh Police, the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tract Affairs and the ruling Awami League's international affairs subcommittee.

The observation team asked NHRC whether there is any threat of violence in the upcoming national elections during their meeting yesterday.