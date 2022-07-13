EU ambassador meets BNP leaders

A day after the UN resident coordinator in Dhaka met with BNP leaders, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, also met with BNP leaders in the capital.

He was in a closed door meeting on Wednesday with BNP standing committee leaders, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and International Affairs Committee Member Shama Obaed, at the chairperson's party office in Gulshan.

"We discussed bilateral issues concerning the EU and Bangladesh," Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told journalists after the meeting, without explaining what those relevant issues were.

Nor did anyone give any details on the Tuesday meeting between BNP leaders and UN Resident Coordinator (UNRC), Gwyn Lewis.