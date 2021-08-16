Eorange customers stage demo over delay in delivery

Over a hundred agitated customers blocked Gulshan-2 intersection this evening protesting the delay of the e-commerce platform Eorange in delivering pending orders.

Besides, 100 more customers gathered in front of Gulshan Police Station in the capital on the same demand.

However, the police removed them with the assurance that they would talk to the e-commerce authorities about the matter.

The Eorange authorities were supposed to publish a product list outlining the pending orders and the stipulated delivery time.

But instead of publishing the list, it sought up to 45 to 60 days, which led to customer resentment.

The customers went to the police station to file a case against the company as they feared the owners had sought time to be able to flee the country.

However, they complained the police did not take any case. Rather, the police advised them to go to the consumer rights directorate.

"The issue is related to the Consumers' Right Protection Act and customers should seek a way out from the consumer rights directorate," said Anwarul Islam, sub-inspector at Gulshan Police Station.

Imran, a customer of the e-commerce platform, paid Tk7 lakh in advance against an order of seven bikes.

He was scheduled to receive the bikes a month ago but it was deferred due to the strict lockdown.

He feels insecure now as the company sought another two months although the lockdown has been lifted.

The consumers further complained that they had been encouraged to invest in the company as Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, a former national team cricketer, is its brand ambassador.

However, Mashrafe, in a Facebook post on Monday, denied having any involvement with the company when customers tried to reach him.

Another customer Raihan told the media that his deliveries had been pending for three to four months.

He said there is no staff member at the Gulshan office of Eorange.

"We heard the company is recruiting a new managing director, but we know nothing about him. We just know the name of the former managing director, but we do not know any details about him."