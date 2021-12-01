Waste management in Ctg: Experimental pilot project launched

Environment

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:16 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has launched an experimental pilot project around 60 houses in the Nabi Nagar area to restore order to waste management in the port city.

City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated the project on Wednesday, said a press statement.

For the project, identical coloured bins have been set up in front of every house and alley in the Nabi Nagar area to dispose of garbage. 

Various cleanliness slogans have also been painted on the walls around the city to raise public awareness on the matter. 

During his inaugural speech, Mayor Rezaul Karim said, "This pilot project will be successful if people are aware and responsible. If the pilot project is successful, we will take up waste management initiatives in 41 wards of the city in the same manner."
"If the project is implemented successfully, the tendency to dump garbage indiscriminately will hopefully stop. Also, before dumping the waste collected from households, recyclables can be separated, turning waste into assets," the mayor added.

CCC Waste Standing Committee Chairman and Councilor Mubarak Ali presided over the inaugural ceremony. 

Panel Mayor Md Gias Uddin, Councilors Abdus Salam Masum and Noor Mostafa Tinu, Reserved Ward Councilor Jasmine Parveen Jessi, Private Secretary to the Mayor, Muhammad Abul Hashem, and Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam Manik among others, attended the event as speakers.

Bangladesh / Top News

Waste Management / Chittagong

Comments

