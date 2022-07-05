US Embassy seeks application for CACN

Environment

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 11:57 am

Related News

US Embassy seeks application for CACN

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 11:57 am

The US Embassy in Dhaka invited youths aged between 18-35, with a passion to work in Climate Change related areas to apply for Climate Action Champions Network (CACN).

The deadline for application is 15 July 2022, reads a press release.

The Climate Action Champions Network aims to harness the potential of the youth in the region by bringing together 100 individuals from the countries of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, over 12 months to discuss and deliberate about creating a climate action vision for South Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

The objective of the program is to inspire the South Asian young leaders to champion an ambitious climate action agenda in their respective countries and in the wider Indo-Pacific region using an in-depth thematic understanding of climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The selected climate champions should be actively engaged in and advocating for climate action and creating a network of individuals/organizations that works toward climate change mitigation and adaptation. A collaborative framework for a cohesive vision on climate action can help in shaping national and regional policies and in bringing about innovative youth-led solutions.   

Bangladesh-lead organization GenLab alongside Observer Research Foundation (ORF) - India & Bhutan, Sri Lanka Development Journalist Forum (SDJF) - Sri Lanka, and Institute For Strategic And Social Economic Research (ISSR) - Nepal, in partnership with the State Department of the United States Government, is hosting The Climate Action Champions Network (CACN) initiative. 

To apply & learn more: https://www.orfonline.org/climate-action-champions-network

To connect with the country organizer: https://www.facebook.com/events/1365834447246191 

 

 

Good luck with your application! 

Bangladesh

climate action

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

2h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

4h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russian forces now in control of Luhansk

3h | Videos
Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

Australia will help Bangladesh after the LDC graduation

4h | Videos
Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

Realme Narzo 50A Prime available now

17h | Videos
Export products to get diversified

Export products to get diversified

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh