US Embassy seeks application for CACN

The US Embassy in Dhaka invited youths aged between 18-35, with a passion to work in Climate Change related areas to apply for Climate Action Champions Network (CACN).

The deadline for application is 15 July 2022, reads a press release.

The Climate Action Champions Network aims to harness the potential of the youth in the region by bringing together 100 individuals from the countries of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, over 12 months to discuss and deliberate about creating a climate action vision for South Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

The objective of the program is to inspire the South Asian young leaders to champion an ambitious climate action agenda in their respective countries and in the wider Indo-Pacific region using an in-depth thematic understanding of climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The selected climate champions should be actively engaged in and advocating for climate action and creating a network of individuals/organizations that works toward climate change mitigation and adaptation. A collaborative framework for a cohesive vision on climate action can help in shaping national and regional policies and in bringing about innovative youth-led solutions.

Bangladesh-lead organization GenLab alongside Observer Research Foundation (ORF) - India & Bhutan, Sri Lanka Development Journalist Forum (SDJF) - Sri Lanka, and Institute For Strategic And Social Economic Research (ISSR) - Nepal, in partnership with the State Department of the United States Government, is hosting The Climate Action Champions Network (CACN) initiative.

To apply & learn more: https://www.orfonline.org/climate-action-champions-network

To connect with the country organizer: https://www.facebook.com/events/1365834447246191

Good luck with your application!