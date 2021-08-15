UK-led OCPP project to work for marine recovery in Bangladesh

Environment

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 04:20 pm

A shoal of fish is seen off the island of Salamina, Greece, August 23, 2018/ Reuters
The UK has announced a major boost of £16.2 million fund for five projects to tackle climate change and protect the world's oceans under its £500 million Blue Planet Fund.

Of the five projects, the Ocean Country Partnership Programme (OCPP) will support the aquatic food production and trade in Bangladesh, according to a press release issued by the British High Commission in Dhaka.

OCPP will help developing countries partner with the UK's world-leading scientists to better manage marine protected areas, and improve our understanding of the impacts of climate change and contaminants in the ocean.

In Bangladesh, the programme will also put in place the systems and ability to reduce the harmful impacts of aquatic food production, control common diseases of fish and seafood, and increase production.  

This in turn will also support progress towards several UN Sustainable Development Goals on poverty alleviation, zero hunger and good health and well-being. 

The new programme builds on an existing strong cooperation between the UK's Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science, WorldFish, and the Bangladesh Government's Department of Fisheries. 

Environment Secretary, George Eustice, said: 
"The UK is a global leader in marine protection and will continue to advocate for ambitious climate and ocean action at COP26 this year.
 
"Our shared ocean is a vital resource and provides habitat to precious marine life, as well as supporting the livelihoods of one in every ten people worldwide.
 
"The Blue Planet Fund will support many developing countries on the front line of climate change to reduce poverty and improve the health of their seas."
 
Coral reefs support 25% of marine life and provide benefits to thousands of species -  qualities that make them one of the world's most valuable ecosystems. However, they are also extremely vulnerable to climate change and pollution. Today's investment will support work by the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean, Pacific and Southeast Asia by exploring techniques such as sewage treatment and the management of marine protected areas to help save these suffering ecosystems.

Marine pollution, including plastic pollution, is a significant pressure on the marine environment – not only does it threaten key species and ecosystems in the world's ocean, it also affects the health and livelihoods of those living in coastal regions. A share of the £16.2m will also go towards the expansion of the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP)'s pioneering work in developing countries and facilitate a united effort against plastic waste globally. Since its launch in 2018, GPAP secured a commitment by Indonesia to reduce 70% of mismanaged waste by 2025 and a commitment by Viet Nam to reduce marine plastic waste by 75% by 2030, among others.
   
The UK is also leading calls for a new global '30by30' target to protect at least 30% of the land and at least 30% of the ocean by 2030. Over eighty countries now support the marine protection target, and the Blue Planet Fund will help make sure that 30by30 becomes a reality.

