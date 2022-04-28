Temperatures to fall, bringing showers on Eid

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 09:38 pm

Temperatures to fall, bringing showers on Eid

According to the 10-day weather forecast, it may rain before Eid day, and the day after

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted on Thursday that the high temperatures may start dropping from today (Friday), perhaps causing showers from the day before Eid into the next couple of days, maintaining the trend of the past several years.

"It may start raining with thunderstorms from Friday in various parts of the country which will reduce temperatures, but the actual weather can be better predicted after two more days, "meteorologist Mohammad Abul Kalam told The Business Standard.   

According to the 10-day weather forecast, it may rain before Eid day, and the day after.

"The actual nature of weather on Eid day can be predicted 72 hours before the day," he said.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast at 9am Thursday for the next 24 hours, predicted there will be squally weather and rain with thunderstorms in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and some parts of Sylhet division. The weather may show temporary cloudy skies in other parts of the country.    

Abul Kalam said a low intensity heat wave has been crossing over Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Rangamati, Pabna, and Rajshahi and is expected to continue.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded in Rajshahi, 38.9 degrees Celsius, and the lowest temperature on Thursday was recorded in Srimangal, 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The temperature fell to 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

There was an 11mm downpour in Sylhet from Wednesday 6am till Thursday 6pm.

Abul Kalam also said rising temperatures in India are slowly moving towards Bangladesh which may result in thunderstorms. 

In April 2021, the highest temperature recorded in Bangladesh was 41 degrees Celsius, the highest in 26 years. But this year, on 25 April, a temperature of 41 degrees Celsius was recorded in Rajshahi, Pabna and Chuadanga.  

According to the met office, if the temperature is between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in any place, it is deemed a heat wave.

