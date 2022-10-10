Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

Environment

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 06:59 pm

Related News

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 06:59 pm
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

The US weather forecast model Global Forecast System (GFS) has indicated that there is a possibility of the formation of a supercyclone in the Bay of Bengal between 18-25 October.

"A depression is likely to form on 17 October, which is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 18 October," said weather expert Mostafa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada, on Monday (10 October). 

He also noted that the cyclone is expected to be named as "Sitrang."

The forecast three days ago indicated that the possible cyclone could make landfall over the Sundarbans coast of Bangladesh and West Bengal in India. However, Sunday's forecast indicated that the possible cyclone could make landfall over India's Andhra Pradesh coast.

"The powerful cyclone is likely to make landfall anywhere between the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh to Bangladesh and the Sundarbans coast of West Bengal, India," he told The Business Standard. 

Citing the latest GFS prediction, Palash further said, the cyclone is likely to attain super cyclone strength. 

"Its wind speed can be like Cyclone Sidor or Ampan (220-250 km per hour)." 

Coastal areas where the potential cyclone may hit are likely to experience 15-20 foot high tides, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Cyclone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

23m | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

38m | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

2h | Videos
Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows