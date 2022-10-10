Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

The US weather forecast model Global Forecast System (GFS) has indicated that there is a possibility of the formation of a supercyclone in the Bay of Bengal between 18-25 October.

"A depression is likely to form on 17 October, which is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 18 October," said weather expert Mostafa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada, on Monday (10 October).

He also noted that the cyclone is expected to be named as "Sitrang."

The forecast three days ago indicated that the possible cyclone could make landfall over the Sundarbans coast of Bangladesh and West Bengal in India. However, Sunday's forecast indicated that the possible cyclone could make landfall over India's Andhra Pradesh coast.

"The powerful cyclone is likely to make landfall anywhere between the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh to Bangladesh and the Sundarbans coast of West Bengal, India," he told The Business Standard.

Citing the latest GFS prediction, Palash further said, the cyclone is likely to attain super cyclone strength.

"Its wind speed can be like Cyclone Sidor or Ampan (220-250 km per hour)."

Coastal areas where the potential cyclone may hit are likely to experience 15-20 foot high tides, he added.