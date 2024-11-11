South Asian CSOs demand decarbonisation through ending fossil fuel commitment

During the ongoing Cop 29 Global Climate Conference in Baku, leaders of Civil Society from Most Vulnerable Countries [MVCs] and Least Developed Countries [LDCs] gathered in a press conference and demanded a concreate commitment for "ending fossil fuel" from the big emitters for a decarbonised world in future.

They also demanded "A percentage of their GNI [Gross National Income]" for finalising the NCQG [New Collective and Quantified Goal] on Finance for 2025-2030 period, reads a media release.

The press conference, titled "LDC's & MVC Peoples' Expectations and CoP 29," took place at the CoP 29 climate conference center in Baku.

Representatives from various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) including Avishek Shrestha from DBI-Nepal, Soumya Datta from India and Tetet Neura Lauron from Rosa Luxemburg, Philippine, Thailk Kariyawasan from Sri Lanka and Mrityunjoy from Bangladesh participated and shared their insights.

The keynote address on civil society expectations was presented by Aminul Hoque from EquityBD, Bangladesh.

Presenting the keynote, Aminul Hoque said that global leaders continue failed their commitment with compliance in both mitigation and financing responsibilities and showing or come with new idea, vague solution those are creates obstacles and diluting MVCs priorities and demands. The proposed CFAF [Climate Finance Action Fund] in CoP-29 negotiation such a "Vague Idea" which in fact to divert the core attention of demanding Trillion Dollar financing commitment from developed countries for NCQG.

Thilk from Sri Lanka warned that the world with high temperature records at least 86 days exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels which in fact awful.

"Therefore, to get it back on track, global annual GHG emissions gap must be narrowed, and this will be possible by relentlessly strengthening mitigation action for this decade. In this context, CoP 29 must deliver a clear timeline for transitioning away from fossil fuels, leading to complete phase out and a clear reflection next in the NDC-3 in 2025."

Tetet criticized that the global public finance now itself at a crossroads due to private sector dependency and not participatory.

Mrityunjoy opined that 300 million people are suffering food security around the world and these people need to adapt with climate change impact.

"We also protect the nature and align the new NDCs with Kunming- Montreal bio-diversity Protocol. Financing trillion dollars a year is not just a talk, the annex 02 parties can manage to mobilse more than five trillion dollars per year by revising and redirecting the unjust oil subsidies."

Soumya Datta said, "Azerbaijan has an opportunity to show genuine climate leadership learning from previous cop events and by focusing debate on the decarbonization dilemmas of Petro-states. Using UNFCCC dialogues Azerbaijan will take initiatives for exploring appropriate solutions. But we confused, seeing the existing Azerbaijan's current trajectory, this opportunity looks likely to be lost. He warns global leaders to a real outcome."