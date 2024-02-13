Shrinking forest, polluted water threaten Sundarbans: Study

A recent study by the NGO Change Initiative, released ahead of Sundarbans Day, raised concerns about the Sundarbans, highlighting declining forest density, rising waterbody coverage, and the presence of harmful substances in waterways.

These factors, attributed to climate change, contribute to habitat fragmentation and biodiversity loss within the critical ecosystem.

Titled "Rising Tides, Roaring Futures: The Sundarbans' Quest for Survival," the study emphasised the urgent need for national and international efforts to conserve the mangrove forest, reads a press release.

According to the study, the forest coverage has dropped from 94.2% to 91.5% in recent years. This translates to a loss of critical ecological strongholds vital for the Sundarbans' health and resilience.

The report further detailed a worrying increase in waterbody coverage, rising from 4.8% to 7.6%. While seemingly positive, this expansion could be linked to habitat fragmentation, potentially impacting native fish, shrimp, and other aquatic species.

Additionally, the study raised alarm over the widespread use of harmful substances for fish baiting, threatening the 210 species native to the region.

The combined impact of these factors has resulted in an estimated loss of $3.3 billion in ecosystem services provided by the Sundarbans over the past 30 years, with mangroves contributing over 80% of this value.

M Zakir Hossain Khan, CEO of Change Initiative and an international climate and environmental policy expert, stated, "Conserving the Sundarbans is crucial, and it requires a comprehensive approach. This issue must be addressed through Loss and Damage Funding, recognising its transboundary nature.

"Offering alternative income sources to local businesses and plants contributing to pollution is essential. Additionally, enforcing consequences for those who continue to harm the ecosystem is crucial."

Notably, 14 February was declared Sundarbans Day in 2001 by environmental organisations of the country to support the conservation of the important ecosystem.