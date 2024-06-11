Saber urges nations to prioritise climate action, water sustainability in dev agendas

Saber during his address on Sunday evening at the 3rd High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action 'Water for Sustainable Development' held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Photo: Courtesy

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury has urged all nations to prioritise climate action, water sustainability in development agendas.

"The time for action is now to protect our planet's water resources and ensure a sustainable, resilient future for all. All nations must adopt a holistic approach that integrates climate resilience into water management strategies," the minister said in his address on Sunday evening at the 3rd High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action 'Water for Sustainable Development' held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, which brought together global leaders and experts to discuss pressing water-related issues and sustainable development goals.

"This includes strengthening our scientific understanding, investing in innovative solutions, and fostering collaboration across borders," he added.

The minister highlighted the critical challenges posed by the ongoing climate crisis, emphasising the significant impact of rising emissions and temperatures on the cryosphere.

As emissions and temperatures continue to rise, glaciers worldwide are retreating and melting at an alarming rate. The challenges facing the cryosphere, including ice sheets, snow, and permafrost, have become existential threats that demand immediate and sustained action, he noted.

The minister underscored the interconnectedness of water sustainability and climate change, pointing out that the melting of glaciers not only threatens water supplies but also exacerbates sea level rise, affecting millions of people globally.

He called for enhanced international cooperation and a robust commitment to climate action to address these urgent issues.

Saber also shared Bangladesh's initiatives and experiences in tackling water and climate challenges.

He highlighted the country's efforts in climate adaptation, including the construction of resilient infrastructure, promotion of sustainable agriculture, and implementation of early warning systems.