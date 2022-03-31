River Conservation Commission for seizing vessels extracting sand illegally

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 10:27 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) has ordered to seize the vessels involved in illegal sand extraction and trade in the Padma-Meghna Rivers in Chandpur to protect hilsa and the biodiversity of the rivers and prevent the erosion.

During an inspection to the Padma-Meghna Rivers for preventing illegal sand lifting on Thursday, NRCC Chairman Manzur Ahmed Chowdhury also ordered to arrest those who are involved in such wrongdoings.

The NRCC Chairman said, "From Shutnol in Matlab North to Char Alexander of Chandpur is the largest sanctuary of Hilsa. According to aquaculture scientists, unplanned sand extraction in the area has reduced the production of hilsa."

"Once the hilsa fishes change their direction, the country will be deprived of delicious fish. This is not acceptable in any way. Those who are involved in such illegal activities are the enemies of the nation. They must be ousted from the rivers immediately," he added.

After hearing the accounts of the people concerned, the NRCC has recommended to determine the financial value of environmental, ecological and socio-economic losses.

Monirul Islam, chairman of the fisheries department at Dhaka University, said plankton levels in the Padma-Meghna Rivers needed to be tested immediately.

He also put emphasis on determining the financial value of environmental, ecological and socio-economic losses due to illegal sand lifting.

Chandpur Deputy Commissioner Anjana Khan Mojlish, Dhaka University Zoology Samity President Khan Habibur Rahman were among others also present during the inspection.

The drive against the people involved in illegal sand extraction has been going on since 22 March.

