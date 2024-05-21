Rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions: BMD

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 11:00 am

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
All divisions in Bangladesh may witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers in 24 hours, starting from 9am today (21 May).

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places," reads a regular bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Day and night temperatures are expected to drop slightly over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions.

Elsewhere in the country, temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged, it added.

The highest temperature in the country yesterday was recorded at 36.0 degrees Celsius in Mongla, while the lowest temperature today was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur.

Meanwhile, a trough of low lies over West Bengal to North-west Bay across the southern part of Bangladesh.

BMD noted that a low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay and adjoining area in the next 48 hours. It is likely to intensify afterwards.

