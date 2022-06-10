Rain likely across country

Environment

BSS
10 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 04:03 pm

Rain likely across country

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over the country.

The places include Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over the country, said a Met office weather bulletin.

Day temperature may rise by one to two degree Celsius and night temperature may rise slightly over the country. 

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 36.3 degree Celsius at Satkhira and today's minimum temperature was recorded 21.5 degree Celsius in Faridpur.

The sun sets at 6:46pm today and rises at 5:10am Saturday (11 June) in the capital.

Rain forecast / Met office

