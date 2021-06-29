Project WE completes ‘50 Days Climate Awareness Program’

Project WE a non-profit youth-led organisation, has successfully run a 50 day long online awareness campaign for the first time in Bangladesh for a green and clean environment with less pollution.

The journey for the "50 Days Climate Awareness Program" began on 7 May and ended on 25 June 2021, reads a press release.

During those 50 days, Project WE arranged several online events and posted 200+ content informing people about the environment, encouraging more tree plantation and waste management in a sustainable way.

"We have produced 50 articles and 50 graphics about climate and environment, posted one of them each day to keep people engaged with the message of climate awareness," said Project WE's team leader Zawad Alam about their key activities.

"While planning for this campaign, we found out that there aren't enough video contents on climate awareness in Bengali. So, we felt the urge of creating some brand-new awareness videos in Bengali from our platform."

Project WE in collaboration with Chalkboard published various video content that has reached more than 70,000 people.

"Besides these, some of our other key activities were Climate Stories, Climate Quizzes, Awareness Videos, 'My Home, My Garden Photography' event, 'Plastic Crafting Challenge 2021' event, Live Training Sessions from the expert, Workshops on Climate Actions, etc," said Alam.

Besides, the organisation launched a hashtag called #50daysclimateawareness that has gained over a thousand posts on Facebook and people can easily browse through them by just searching the hashtag.

Project WE has created their own community of environment enthusiasts called "WE The Changemakers" on Facebook where people share pictures of their roof garden, indoor plants, awareness videos, opinions on environment pollutions, risks and our duties amid others.

This organisation recruited volunteers and campaign leaders from all over Bangladesh for this campaign to reach as many people as possible.

Being inspired and acknowledged about several climate issues and environmental risk factors by this campaign, a lot of people are now taking a newfound interest in climate awareness. Project WE has been working for years now focusing mainly on SDG 4, 5 & 13.