Planet vs Plastics: World Earth Day 2024

This year we are celebrating the 51st Earth Day with the theme “restore our earth”. Photo: Reuters

World Earth day is a globally recognised event whose purpose is to promote and support activities for environmental protection, and it is being observed today (22 April).

This day's purpose is to remind the people of the world of the importance of environmental sustainability and conservation, and encouraging collective action for our future and our home.

Its theme changes every year, and this year the theme is Planet vs Plastics, which is aimed at bringing attention to the critical issue of plastic pollution and the damage it inflicts on Earth's biodiversity. The goal of World Earth Day 2024 is to reduce plastic production across the world by 60% by 2040.

Earthday.org has a petition in support of the Global Plastic Treaty, which calls upon the United Nations as well as national governments to support a 9 point plan that would reduce plastic use and pollution significantly. These points are as follows:

Support a highly ambitious Global Plastic Treaty that binds all to the same standards A 60% of reduction of all fossil fuel-based plastic production by 2040 Requiring producers and retailers of plastics to be liable for the cost of any environmental or health-related damages in accordance with the "producer pays" principle Public and private sector investments in innovation to replace all fossil fuel-based plastics Ban all plastic-related tobacco products including, but not limited to tobacco filters and e-cigarettes Ban the export of plastic waste End the incineration of plastic waste Support innovative solutions and alternatives to plastic in all sectors Fully-financed education and public awareness campaigns to inform the public about reasons and strategies for ending plastic pollution

Earth Day's inception can be traced back to 1970, stemming from the concerns of Gaylord Nelson, a US senator, and Denis Hayes, a Harvard student.

Both were deeply troubled by the worsening environmental conditions in the United States, spurred in part by the catastrophic January 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara, California.

Nelson, driven by the energy of student protests, sought to galvanise public awareness regarding air and water pollution.

The pair enlisted the help of activist Denis Hayes, they organised campus teach-ins and expanded the conservation message to a wider audience.

22 April was selected as earth day due to its strategic positioning between Spring Break and Final Exams, which aimed to maximise student involvement, resulting in an impressive turnout of 20 million participants nationwide.

By 1990, Earth Day had evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending borders and emphasising humanity's interconnectedness with nature.

This day serves as a pivotal reminder, prompting individuals to perceive themselves not as separate entities but as integral parts of the environment.

It encourages the adoption of small, yet meaningful changes in daily habits, fostering support for environmental causes and paving the way towards a more sustainable future.