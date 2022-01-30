People shiver as cold wave priests in Bangladesh  

People riding bikes amid dense fog and chilling wind. Photo: TBS
People riding bikes amid dense fog and chilling wind. Photo: TBS

A cold wave is sweeping different parts of the country and it may continue, according to a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin published on Sunday.

"Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Rangpur, Tangail, Gopalgonj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rangamati, Feni, Moulvibazar, Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Barishal and Bhola districts and Sitakunda upazila and it may continue," the bulletin added.

In its forecast for the next 24 hours (till 9am Sunday), it said weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over north-western part and river- basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.

Night and day temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 6.8˚C at Tetulia in Panchagarh on Sunday morning.

The Met office has recorded 13˚C temperatures in Dhaka while the country's highest temperature was recorded 23.7˚C in Kutubdia.

The people of the country as well as the residents of Dhaka are feeling the pinch of winter in the last couple of days due to the dip in mercury.

Most people preferred to stay indoors due to the shivering cold and it is difficult for the day labourers to stay inside as they have to hand to mouth.

Meanwhile, Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) authorities in Kurigram are fearing damage of standing crops due to cold weather.

The number of patients with cold-related problems are rising in hospitals and many people are seen standing in long queues at the local hospitals to take medical treatment.

Kurigram DAE Deputy Director Md Abdur Rashid said the standing crops are likely to get damaged slightly if the temperature dips below 8˚C.

"Potato fields might see late blight disease while boro seedbeds might face damage," he said.

Resident Medical Officer of Kurigram General Hospital said some 296 people are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rezaul Karim, said blankets were distributed among 70,000 people while 6,000 warm clothes were also disbursed in the district.

