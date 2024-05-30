Parliamentary sub-committee on Sundarbans formed

A 3-member parliamentary sub-committee was formed today (30 May) with Aroma Dutta as its convener to oversee the overall ecosystem and biodiversity of the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest.

The sub-committee was formed at the 2nd meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry held at Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Dipankar Talukder in the chair.

The other members of the sub-committee are- SM Ataul Haque and Md Sanuwar Hossan Sanu.

The meeting discussed the overall biodiversity of the Sundarbans and instructed the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry to take necessary measures to ensure supply of enough sweet water inside the Sundarbans.

Committee members Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Md Shahab Uddin, S M Ataul Haque, Md Sanuwar Hossan Sanu and Aroma Dutta were also present at the meeting.