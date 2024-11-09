'No to plastic': Youth activists form human sign to protest plastic pollution

A total of 88 of them gathered there to form a human sign that read "No to plastic" on 8 Nov. Photo: Courtesy

Young environmental advocates staged a demonstration yesterday on the banks of Buriganga River against plastic pollution.

A total of 88 of them gathered there to form a human sign that read "No to plastic," said a press release.

The action was organised by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) in collaboration with leading youth environmental organisations.

The demonstration took place around Islambagh and Kamrangirchar, areas known as the epicentre of Dhaka's informal plastic production and recycling industry.

Participating organisations included 350 Bangladesh, Youth4NDCs, Youthnet for Climate Justice, Kaathpencil, Youth Action for Social Development (YASD), and Seecto Bangladesh.

"While these recycling industries are necessary for Dhaka's waste management system, they are drowning under the sheer amount of plastic coming in every day," said Bareesh Chowdhury, Policy and Campaigns Coordinator at BELA.

"More has to be done to bring this industry into regulation and structure. There won't be a reduction in consumption without a reduction in production of plastics."

The action comes at a crucial time, preceding the INC-5 Global Plastic Treaty negotiations in Busan, South Korea later this month.

While acknowledging recent government initiatives to curtail single-use plastics, organisers called for stricter regulation of informal plastic industries, prevention of plastic pollution in waterways, implementation of a just transition for industry workers, and development of a comprehensive Global Plastics Treaty.

"Our rivers are dying; our people are dying. Plastic is killing us," said Amanullah Porag, South Asia Mobilisations Coordinator at 350.org.

"Over and over we have failed to address the issue of plastic pollution and its multidimensional damages. But we cannot afford to turn a blind eye to the issue anymore. We have to stand together against plastic pollution, and against the people who are causing plastic pollution."

The youth activists concluded the event by signing a joint letter of demands to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, underlining their commitment to combating plastic pollution in Bangladesh.