No development by destroying forests, environment: Environmentalists

As a result of "so-called development", not only the Sundarbans but all types of forests in the country are on the verge of destruction, environmentalists told a programme on Tuesday.

"We are not against development, but we are against the kind of development which comes at the cost of the environment, forests and nature of the country," Bapa Vice-President Professor Noor Mohammad Talukder said at a human chain titled "Stop all activities that destroy the Sundarbans".

Photo: TBS

Speaking at the event on the occasion of Sundarbans Day-2023 in front of the National Museum in the capital's Shahbagh, he said mega projects like the Padma Bridge have been constructed for the southern part of the country, but its benefits are valueless if the Sundarbans is ignored.

He sought the prime minister's intervention in saving the Sundarbans.

Architect Iqbal Habib appealed to the authorities to protect the only mangrove forest of the country. He demanded to stop all kinds of deforestation activities in the Sundarbans, a haven for biodiversity, in the name of development.

The Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan (Bapa), Sundarban Raksha National Committee, Buriganga Bachao Movement, Citizens Initiative, Development Dhara Trust, Ubinig, Bangladesh Kite Federation, Safer Development Foundation, Cidas, CAPS, Sundarbans and Coast Protection Movement, Baul and Folk Artist Organisation, Urban Residents Environment Movement, Hawkers Union and Green Voice organised the human chain.