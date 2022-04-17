Nature-based solutions can save biodiversity despite urbanisation: Experts

All the rooftops in the city of Allahabad once were coloured white, which ultimately reduced the temperature of the city– a case study of nature-based solutions. In another case in Bangladesh's Barishal, lands were seen used for the cultivation of paddy, fish, and vegetables at a time.

"The innovations help better utilisation of natural resources, address scarcity, and save biodiversity despite inevitable urbanisation," Md Abul Kalam Azad, special envoy of the Climate Vulnerable Forum Presidency of Bangladesh, said while explaining nature-based solutions for urbanisation at a webinar on Sunday.

"We do not care about sound pollution. However, we can prevent it naturally by planting huge trees on roadsides. The authorities like city corporations should incentivise such initiatives," he told the webinar.

The Society of Experts on Environment Development (SEED) organised the virtual event titled "BiodiverCities by 2030", in which local and foreign experts on environment and urbanisation and stakeholders took part.

Based on the recent study by the Global Commission on BiodiverCities, the speakers emphasised nature-positive approaches toward urban development.

"The global temperature that we expected to have in 2050 seems to come within 2030. So, we must prioritise the environment," Abul Kalam Azad said, adding that the development of urban or rural areas must keep natural resources undamaged.

Citing the study, he said Dhaka's green space was reduced by 46% between 1975 and 2005. "We should not let this situation continue."

"With nature-based solutions, we can save money and increase nature capital," he added.

Attending the event, Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation Chairman Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said a huge number of plans were taken but none could significantly improve Dhaka's situation.

"The city has now turned unliveable, and the key reason behind this is a lack of cooperation. We must ensure planned development of other cities, unlike Dhaka," he added.

"Keeping 40% of people in slums, no city can be made beautiful and environment-friendly," the PKSF chairman said.

Lena Chan, senior director of the International Biodiversity Conservation Division of Singapore's Parks Board, Marina Ruta, lead of the BiodiverCities by 2030 Initiative of the World Economic Forum, Shaikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan, senior urban resilience specialist at German-based KfW, Md Tajul Islam, LGRD minister, Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation and Selina Hayat Ivy, mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation, were present at the event, among others.

"We cannot stop urbanisation. At the same time, we need to save biodiversity. So, we need nature-based solutions," said LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam.

Mentioning several initiatives including that to renovate the canals of Dhaka, he said union parishads across the country were instructed not to allow establishments that would destroy crucial natural resources.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said they were working with nature-based solutions for the city's development. "We want to revive canals, cultivate fish there and create a beautiful Dhaka," he said and mentioned many challenges to this end.

The city mayor called for cordial cooperation from all.