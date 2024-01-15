Mild cold wave sweeping over parts of country

Environment

BSS
15 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 01:43 pm

Vehicles ply on a road amid cold weather in Chuadanga. Photo: TBS
Vehicles ply on a road amid cold weather in Chuadanga. Photo: TBS

A mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Madaripur, Gopalganj, Dinajpur, Barishal, and Bhola and it may abate from some places, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours, beginning from  9am today.

The weather may remain dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said the forecast.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places. Air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication may be disrupted temporarily due to fog.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Night and day temperatures may rise slightly over the country. Cold day conditions are likely to prevail in many places over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 27.1 degrees Celsius at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar district while today's minimum temperature 09.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in Barishal district.

A ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay, extending its trough to the North Bay.

The sun sets at 05.32pm today and rises at 06.44am tomorrow in the capital.

Weather forecast / winter / Bangladesh / Cold wave

