Met office forecasts light to moderate rain across country

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

According to the Met office bulletin, the well-marked low over the southwestern part of Bangladesh and the adjoining areas now lies over the Western part of Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal. It is likely to move Northwestwards.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, the centre of the well-marked low to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

Under its influence deep convection is taking place & steep pressure gradient lies over North Bay and adjoining areas.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no three.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

Meanwhile, the capital city and its neighbouring areas have reported a blustery day accompanied by light to moderate rain. The sky in the area will be partly cloudy to temporarily overcast.

The wind is blowing at 10-15 kph on south to the southeastern direction which may temporarily gust to 30-40 kph.

Day and night temperature, however, may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Moreover, in the outlook for the next 72 hours, the met office has forecasted a declining curve of rainfall activity.