Man fined Tk5 lakh for cutting hill in Chattogram

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 07:55 pm

Md Abdur Sukkur was found guilty of unlawfully cutting hills with the assistance of an excavator

An excavator atop a hill in Nanupur area of Fatikchari upazila in Chattogram. Photo: TBS
An excavator atop a hill in Nanupur area of Fatikchari upazila in Chattogram. Photo: TBS

In a move to curb environmental degradation, a mobile court in Chattogram has imposed a hefty fine of Tk5 lakh on Md Abdur Sukkur for unlawfully cutting hills with an excavator at Nanupur area of Fatikchhari upazila.

The mobile court, headed by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate ATM Kamrul Islam, convened at the Kipaitnagar area of Nanupur union on Tuesday (28 November) around 12:00pm to address the environmental violation.

ATM Kamrul Islam stated that Md Abdur Sukkur was found guilty of unlawfully cutting hills with the assistance of an excavator, resulting in the disturbance of the environmental balance and the alteration of land classification. As per the relevant section of the Balu Mahal and Soil Management Act-2010, he has been fined Tk5 lakh.

He also said such operations will persist in the public interest, reinforcing the commitment to uphold environmental regulations and discourage unlawful activities that compromise the ecological integrity of the region.

