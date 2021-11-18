Low over Bay intensifies into depression

Environment

UNB
18 November, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 09:00 pm

Related News

Low over Bay intensifies into depression

The depression was centred at 12pm on Thursday about 1625 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 1570 kms southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1500 kms southeast of Mongla port and 1505 kms southeast of Payra port, according to a Met office bulletin

UNB
18 November, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 09:00 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A depression over the Southwest Bay and adjoining area intensified into a well-marked low, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Thursday. 
 
The depression was centred at 12pm on Thursday about 1625 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 1570 kms southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1500 kms southeast of Mongla port and 1505 kms southeast of Payra port, according to a Met office bulletin. 
 
It is likely to intensify further and move in a west-northwesterly direction, the Met office said. 
 
Maximum sustained wind speed within 44 kms of the deep depression centre is about 40 kmph rising to 50 kmph. However, sea will remain moderate near the coast. 
 
All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to come closer to the North Bay. They are advised not to venture into the deep sea. 

 

Top News

Met office / depression / Bay / Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

2h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

2h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

2h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka