Light rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions

UNB
02 June, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 12:18 pm

Meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall across the country until 12 May, with showers expected daily. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in eight divisions including Dhaka.

According to the BMD's regular bulletin, "Light to moderate rain/thundershower accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Dhaka, Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions; and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions."

The bulletin also indicates that a mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj, Rangpur, Moulvibazar, Chandpur, Noakhali, Bagerhat, Jashore, Barishal, Patuakhali and Bhola and it may abate from some places.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

