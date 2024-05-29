Light rain, thundershowers likely in Dhaka, other divisions

Environment

UNB
29 May, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 02:49 pm

File photo
File photo

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in seven divisions including Dhaka.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rangpur and Barishal divisions; and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Day temperatures may rise by 1-3 °C and night temperatures may fall slightly across the country.

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius in Tetulia of Panchagarh district on Tuesday while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.0 degrees Celsius in Tangail and Bandarban districts on Wednesday morning.

The land Depression over Manikganj and adjoining area has moved northeastwards and now lies over Sylhet and adjoining area.

It is likely to move northeastwards further and weaken gradually. Steep pressure gradient persists over north Bay.

