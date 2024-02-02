Light rain over 7 divisions, says Met office

Environment

UNB
02 February, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 09:40 am

Light rain over 7 divisions, says Met office

UNB
02 February, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 09:40 am
Rain drops on a window shield. Photo: Collected
Rain drops on a window shield. Photo: Collected

Light to moderate rain is expected in a few locations in the Khulna, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions, as well as one or two locations in Rajshahi and Mymensingh. 

The weather may continue mostly dry, with partly overcast skies elsewhere throughout the country, according to BMD's weather bulletin for Friday.

Moderate to thick fog is forecasted during the midnight to morning period, which could disrupt inland river transport temporarily.

Night temperatures are projected to experience a slight rise, providing a milder atmosphere during the nocturnal hours. Conversely, day temperatures may witness a slight decline, creating a more comfortable daytime environment, it said.

The wind is expected to blow from the North/North-westerly direction at a speed ranging from 6 to 12 kilometers per hour in Dhaka.

